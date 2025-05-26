Lee Fang

Jeffrey Epstein Exploited the U.S. Virgin Islands for a Reason
I had to pay a student to go island hopping to find basic records in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The territory's opaque laws and corruption makes it a…
  
Lee Fang
12
Jeffrey Epstein's Dark Legacy Still Clouds the Virgin Islands
Legal settlements maintained secrecy for Epstein's affairs in exchange for money to counter sex abuse. Local USVI politicians are now tapping the funds…
  
Lee Fang
20
Understanding Groupthink and Self-Silencing
Join author Jenara Nerenberg at the Commonwealth Club for a discussion on the psychology that produces groupthink.
  
Lee Fang
12
National Endowment for Democracy Is Now Erasing Disclosure Data
The overt replacement for the CIA’s foreign political action funding has transitioned back to covert funding, using ‘duty of care’ as a rationale.
  
Lee Fang
 and 
Jack Poulson
18
Corporations Exploiting Migrant Labor Left Unscathed by Trump Crackdown
Theatrical arrests and draconian legal measures mask the reality that Trump's immigration policy largely preserves the status quo.
  
Lee Fang
30

April 2025

Speaker Johnson Plans Vote to Curb Congressional Oversight of Trump, Musk
Congress will vote on new rules to shut down its own investigative powers of the executive branch.
  
Lee Fang
20
Dave Zweig on the Junk Science to Close Schools During the Pandemic
Video of our event from last weekend in Berkeley, CA. It was wonderful to meet many of you.
  
Lee Fang
11
1:10:13
Is Your Favorite Influencer’s Opinion Bought and Sold?
There are no transparency rules for social media electioneering and lobbying.
  
Lee Fang
23
Live with Jake Klein, an Advocate for Free Speech, Liberty, and Individualism
A recording from our live video today.
  
Lee Fang
Joseph (Jake) Klein
, and 
Leighton Woodhouse
7
1:14:51
Trump Admin Enacts Vast Censorship of American Scientists Over Israel
NIH promised an era of free speech and free expression. New rules attempt to chill speech related to Israel.
  
Lee Fang
63
First Live Pod
Trying out Substack's new feature and discussing the breakdown of rule of law.
  
Lee Fang
 and 
Leighton Woodhouse
37
1:01:56
Pesticide and Agribusiness Lobbyists Take Posts Overseeing MAHA Priorities
The Make America Healthy Again agenda faces establishment industry lobbyists from within the administration.
  
Lee Fang
21
