Lee Fang
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Chat
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Jeffrey Epstein Exploited the U.S. Virgin Islands for a Reason
I had to pay a student to go island hopping to find basic records in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The territory's opaque laws and corruption makes it a…
8 hrs ago
•
Lee Fang
190
Share this post
Lee Fang
Jeffrey Epstein Exploited the U.S. Virgin Islands for a Reason
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
12
Jeffrey Epstein's Dark Legacy Still Clouds the Virgin Islands
Legal settlements maintained secrecy for Epstein's affairs in exchange for money to counter sex abuse. Local USVI politicians are now tapping the funds…
May 21
•
Lee Fang
191
Share this post
Lee Fang
Jeffrey Epstein's Dark Legacy Still Clouds the Virgin Islands
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
20
Understanding Groupthink and Self-Silencing
Join author Jenara Nerenberg at the Commonwealth Club for a discussion on the psychology that produces groupthink.
May 12
•
Lee Fang
111
Share this post
Lee Fang
Understanding Groupthink and Self-Silencing
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
12
National Endowment for Democracy Is Now Erasing Disclosure Data
The overt replacement for the CIA’s foreign political action funding has transitioned back to covert funding, using ‘duty of care’ as a rationale.
May 1
•
Lee Fang
and
Jack Poulson
216
Share this post
Lee Fang
National Endowment for Democracy Is Now Erasing Disclosure Data
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
18
Corporations Exploiting Migrant Labor Left Unscathed by Trump Crackdown
Theatrical arrests and draconian legal measures mask the reality that Trump's immigration policy largely preserves the status quo.
May 1
•
Lee Fang
161
Share this post
Lee Fang
Corporations Exploiting Migrant Labor Left Unscathed by Trump Crackdown
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
30
April 2025
Speaker Johnson Plans Vote to Curb Congressional Oversight of Trump, Musk
Congress will vote on new rules to shut down its own investigative powers of the executive branch.
Apr 29
•
Lee Fang
129
Share this post
Lee Fang
Speaker Johnson Plans Vote to Curb Congressional Oversight of Trump, Musk
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
20
Dave Zweig on the Junk Science to Close Schools During the Pandemic
Video of our event from last weekend in Berkeley, CA. It was wonderful to meet many of you.
Apr 28
•
Lee Fang
49
Share this post
Lee Fang
Dave Zweig on the Junk Science to Close Schools During the Pandemic
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
11
1:10:13
Is Your Favorite Influencer’s Opinion Bought and Sold?
There are no transparency rules for social media electioneering and lobbying.
Apr 24
•
Lee Fang
291
Share this post
Lee Fang
Is Your Favorite Influencer’s Opinion Bought and Sold?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
23
Live with Jake Klein, an Advocate for Free Speech, Liberty, and Individualism
A recording from our live video today.
Apr 24
•
Lee Fang
,
Joseph (Jake) Klein
, and
Leighton Woodhouse
69
Share this post
Lee Fang
Live with Jake Klein, an Advocate for Free Speech, Liberty, and Individualism
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
1:14:51
Trump Admin Enacts Vast Censorship of American Scientists Over Israel
NIH promised an era of free speech and free expression. New rules attempt to chill speech related to Israel.
Apr 22
•
Lee Fang
224
Share this post
Lee Fang
Trump Admin Enacts Vast Censorship of American Scientists Over Israel
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
63
First Live Pod
Trying out Substack's new feature and discussing the breakdown of rule of law.
Apr 17
•
Lee Fang
and
Leighton Woodhouse
95
Share this post
Lee Fang
First Live Pod
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
37
1:01:56
Pesticide and Agribusiness Lobbyists Take Posts Overseeing MAHA Priorities
The Make America Healthy Again agenda faces establishment industry lobbyists from within the administration.
Apr 16
•
Lee Fang
115
Share this post
Lee Fang
Pesticide and Agribusiness Lobbyists Take Posts Overseeing MAHA Priorities
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
21
© 2025 Lee Fang
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts