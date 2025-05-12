I'm excited to invite you to a book talk on Monday, May 12th. I'll be having a conversation with journalist Jenara Nerenberg to discuss the launch of her new book, Trust Your Mind.



We’ll be speaking at the Commonwealth Club of California located at 110 The Embarcadero in San Francisco, CA



Doors Open & Check-In: 5:00 PM PDT

Program: 5:30 PM PDT

Book Signing: 6:30 PM PDT



General Admission is $22.00 and tickets with a copy of the book cost $50.00



Today's social and political climates feel clouded by fear, distance, polarization and loneliness; why is it that groupthink and conformity seem to rule our neighborhoods, pop culture, friend circles, workplaces and social media feeds? It's time for us to learn how to sit with disagreement, debate better, appreciate our differences, and revel in the diversity of ideas and opinions that reflect our world.

Nerenberg has not shied away from taking on complex ideas and opinions, first in her bestselling book Divergent Mind about neurological diversity, and now with her second groundbreaking book, Trust Your Mind, which examines viewpoint diversity and encourages us not to shy away from the deepest forms of connection and insight that can come from uncomfortable conversations, independent thinking, and sometimes even loud, productive and healthy arguing.

