I’m an independent journalist interested in how organized interest groups and dogmatic belief systems influence public policy.
I grew up in the shadow of the nation’s capital, in Prince George’s County, Maryland. The proximity to D.C. made a big difference. As a teenager, I pored over copies of the Washington Post with breakfast and rode the Metro into the city to attend protests and think tank lectures. I quickly realized that the best way to make a difference and stay true to my values was investigative reporting, a career I’ve pursued since college. I place institutions and power centers under scrutiny, and while doing it, I try to remain skeptical and fair-minded.
This pursuit has brought me to almost every corner of the country to write about corporate and political wrongdoing. I have interviewed billionaires and presidential candidates, investigated the misuse of surveillance technology and toxic chemicals, and exposed corruption on the local and national levels. The focus of my work has fueled congressional hearings and upended elections. Early in my career, I was the first to detail the work of the Koch brothers in covertly shaping the post-Bush administration conservative movement. More recently, through access to the “Twitter Files,” I revealed pharmaceutical and government influence over censorship decisions on social media. Along the way, I’ve challenged the orthodoxy of extremists in both political parties as well as the ideology of the status quo-oriented establishment. My work uncovering illegal foreign influence in our campaign finance system also led to one of the largest Federal Election Commission fines in American history.
In April 2023, I officially launched this Substack as the primary place for my reporting. Here are some thoughts about why Substack appeals to me. In short, I want an independent platform to investigate, provide analysis, and break news without any partisan gatekeeping. I hope to produce journalism that you can’t find anywhere else.
Many writers produce a steady flow of tribal or emotional content designed to exploit our polarized political landscape. I’m working to do something different. I aim to appeal to those on the right, the left, and the center through shoe-leather reporting and grounded analysis that cuts across traditional boundaries.
Original reporting, in general, and investigative journalism, in particular, is time-consuming and difficult. Please consider subscribing to support my work.
Send a Tip, Question or Correction Request
I cover all kinds of public interest issues. If you have an idea or a tip about something that touches upon a systemic or pervasive problem in our society — and if no one else has reported on it — I may want to write about it. Please send me a note with any suggestions or documents you want to leak. You can reach me by direct message on Twitter, Signal at (202) 394-9170, or email at lee (at) leefang.net. I check the email account far more than the Signal. I am based in San Francisco.
Please contact me for any corrections or issues related to this Substack.
