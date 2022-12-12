I’m an independent journalist interested in how organized interest groups and dogmatic belief systems influence public policy.



I grew up in the shadow of the nation’s capital, in Prince George’s County, Maryland. The proximity to D.C. made a big difference. As a teenager, I pored over copies of the Washington Post with breakfast and rode the Metro into the city to attend protests and think tank lectures. I quickly realized that the best way to make a difference and stay true to my values was investigative reporting, a career I’ve pursued since college. I place institutions and power centers under scrutiny, and while doing it, I try to remain skeptical and fair-minded.



This pursuit has brought me to almost every corner of the country to write about corporate and political wrongdoing. I have interviewed billionaires and presidential candidates, investigated the misuse of surveillance technology and toxic chemicals, and exposed corruption on the local and national levels. The focus of my work has fueled congressional hearings and upended elections. Early in my career, I was the first to detail the work of the Koch brothers in covertly shaping the post-Bush administration conservative movement. More recently, through access to the “Twitter Files,” I revealed pharmaceutical and government influence over censorship decisions on social media. Along the way, I’ve challenged the orthodoxy of extremists in both political parties as well as the ideology of the status quo-oriented establishment. My work uncovering illegal foreign influence in our campaign finance system also led to one of the largest Federal Election Commission fines in American history.



In April 2023, I officially launched this Substack as the primary place for my reporting. Here are some thoughts about why Substack appeals to me. In short, I want an independent platform to investigate, provide analysis, and break news without any partisan gatekeeping. I hope to produce journalism that you can’t find anywhere else.



Many writers produce a steady flow of tribal or emotional content designed to exploit our polarized political landscape. I’m working to do something different. I aim to appeal to those on the right, the left, and the center through shoe-leather reporting and grounded analysis that cuts across traditional boundaries.



Original reporting, in general, and investigative journalism, in particular, is time-consuming and difficult. Please consider subscribing to support my work.

Make a Special Donation

Most online news sites thrive on clickbait or tabloidesque content. I’m doing something different — investigative reporting that cuts through the polarization bubble and asks questions you won’t find elsewhere. I use an array of original documents and reporting techniques. This type of journalism can be very costly.



Your support makes a huge difference.

In addition to subscribing, you can make a special donation to support my work through the links here: $500, $1,000 or $10,000.



If you do not want to use the Substack subscription options, you can provide a special tip to support my work through this Ko-Fi link below.

You can also consider a gift subscription to a family member or friend.

Give a gift subscription

Send a Tip, Question or Correction Request

I cover all kinds of public interest issues. If you have an idea or a tip about something that touches upon a systemic or pervasive problem in our society — and if no one else has reported on it — I may want to write about it. Please send me a note with any suggestions or documents you want to leak. You can reach me by direct message on Twitter, Signal at (202) 394-9170, or email at lee (at) leefang.net. I check the email account far more than the Signal. I am based in San Francisco.



Please contact me for any corrections or issues related to this Substack.

Selection of Previous Work

An archive of over 600 investigative stories and news reports I produced for The Intercept from 2015 through 2023 can be found here. I previously wrote for The Nation and VICE, among other outlets. In 2012, I helped run an anti-corruption blog called Republic Report. My writing has appeared on NPR, the New York Times, Politico, the San Francisco Chronicle, and the Baffler, among many other outlets.



Below is a selection of my previous reporting.



Twitter Aided the Pentagon in its Covert Online Propaganda Campaign

The Intercept | December 20, 2022



Breaking Unions with the Language of Diversity and Social Justice

The Intercept | June 7, 2022



After Pork Giant was Exposed for Cruel Killings, the FBI Pursued its Critics

The Intercept | February 17, 2021



The Playbook for Poisoning the Earth

The Intercept | January 18, 2020



Protesters Collect Secret Cash to Oppose Fur Ban Proposed in California

The Intercept | July 10, 2019



As SF District Attorney, Kamala Harris Stopped Cooperating with Victims of Catholic Church Child Abuse

The Intercept | June 9, 2019



GOP’s Lawmaker’s Pro-War Speech Lifted From Saudi Lobbyist Talking Points

The Intercept | May 2, 2019



Healthcare Lobbyists Secretly Secure Democrats' Opposition to "Medicare for All," Internal Docs Show

The Intercept | August 2, 2018



Michael Cohen and the Felony Taking Over Washington

New York Times | June 18, 2018



OxyContin Makers Quietly Worked to Weaken Legal Doctrine That Could Lead to Jail Time for Executives

The Intercept | February 23, 2018



Sphere of Influence: How American Libertarians are Remarking Latin American Politics

The Intercept | August 9, 2017



Her Father Championed Jewish Refugees; She Finances the Anti-Muslim Refugee Movement

The Intercept | February 17, 2017

How a Top GOP Lawyer Guided a Chinese-Owned Company into U.S. Presidential Politics

The Intercept | August 3, 2016



Atlanta Mayor's Column Ripping Bernie Sanders Drafted by Lobbyist, Emails Show

The Intercept | May 6, 2016



The CIA Is Investing In Firms That Mine Your Tweets And Instagram Photos

The Intercept | April 14, 2016

CBS CEO: "For Us, Economically, Donald's Place In This Election Is A Good Thing"

The Intercept | February 29, 2016



Solar Rooftop Energy Harms Minorities, Claims News Outlet Tied to Utility Industry

The Intercept | June 17, 2015



Emails Reveal Dairy Lobbyist Crafted "Ag-Gag" Legislation Outlawing Pictures of Farms

The Intercept | May 28, 2015



Inside Morocco’s Campaign to Influence Hillary Clinton and Other U.S. Leaders

The Intercept | April 22, 2015



Who’s Paying the Pro-War Pundits?

The Nation | September 16, 2014



Trolls Paid by a Telecom Lobbying Firm Keep Commenting on My Net Neutrality Articles

VICE | August 6, 2014



King Rex

Politico Magazine | July/August 2014



The Shadow Lobbying Complex

The Nation | February 20, 2014



Former Walmart Exec Leads Shadowy Smear Campaign Against Black Friday Activists

The Nation | November 26, 2013



US Retailers Launch Lobby Blitz to Sell Weak Bangladesh Safety Plan

The Nation | July 10, 2013



When a Congressman Becomes a Lobbyist, He Gets a 1,452 Percent Raise

The Nation | March 14, 2012



How Online Learning Companies Bought America’s Schools

The Nation | November 16, 2011



In Glitzy Shadows, a Health Reform Foe Lurks

Boston Globe | December 6, 2009