After far too long, we return to our normal schedule. Leighton and I chat about the mysteries revolving around Donald Trump and the FBI’s vault of evidence concerning Jeffrey Epstein. Why is the president insulting his own supporters and going back on his administration’s promise to release the documents? It is not the first time the administration has …
Why Is Trump Lying About Epstein?
Le Pod returns after a long hiatus. There's much to discuss but we focus on the news of the week surrounding Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.
Jul 18, 2025
∙ Paid
Le Podcast
Discussions about politics, public policy, and American life.
