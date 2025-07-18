Lee Fang

Lee Fang

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
32
18

Why Is Trump Lying About Epstein?

Le Pod returns after a long hiatus. There's much to discuss but we focus on the news of the week surrounding Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.
Lee Fang's avatar
Leighton Woodhouse's avatar
Lee Fang
and
Leighton Woodhouse
Jul 18, 2025
∙ Paid
32
18
Share

After far too long, we return to our normal schedule. Leighton and I chat about the mysteries revolving around Donald Trump and the FBI’s vault of evidence concerning Jeffrey Epstein. Why is the president insulting his own supporters and going back on his administration’s promise to release the documents? It is not the first time the administration has …

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Lee Fang
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture