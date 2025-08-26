Yesterday The Free Press published an editorial defending a recent report of theirs that sought to question whether there’s really mass starvation in the Gaza Strip. We dedicated this whole episode to discussing the controversy and the genocide surrounding it.
The Gaza Famine Truthers
Aug 26, 2025
Le Podcast
Appears in episode
Leighton Woodhouse
