Lee Fang

Lee Fang

Podcast Episode: Our Gradual Disempowerment

Another fun discussion about the risks of artificial intelligence. The titans of the tech industry are setting the parameters for what will define our future.
Lee Fang
Oct 16, 2025
Le Pod lives. After a short hiatus, we’re back with another episode about the dangers of artificial intelligence. When does a wonderful tool for the betterment of society become a dangerous dependency as we outsource our daily tasks, our cognitive abilities, our manufacturing, and our broader economy to technological entities that are no longer under our control?

The last time we spoke about this, we focused on existential risks. This week, we’re joined by University of Montreal Assistant Professor David Krueger, who has raised alarm bells about the risks of “gradual disempowerment.”

