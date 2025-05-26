Lee Fang

Lee Fang

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vicki C.'s avatar
Vicki C.
2h

This rot runs so deep we will probably never get to the bottom of it, but kudo's to Lee Fang for taking on the challenge. Epstein's many victims deserve justice so please keep digging Lee.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
diddy's avatar
diddy
3h

If only our society had deep pocketed organizations with global reach and contacts that could look deep into a major issue like this even half as thoroughly as you do.

We could label it like, I dunno, the Fourth Estate or something… and create laws that give it lots of freedom to investigate.

Eh… sounds like a pipe dream. Wonder what the Kardashians are up to.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Fang
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture