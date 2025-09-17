I'm guest hosting Glenn Greenwald's show this week. Our latest episode exploring guest worker programs and the business of mass immigration.



I spoke to Professor Ron Hira on the Democratic Party’s retreat from core working class issues and its use of identity politics to excuse outsourcing. We also examine President Trump’s shifting promises on the controversial H-1B visa program, the tech industry lobbying machine behind guest worker programs, and much more.



