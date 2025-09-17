Trump's Shifting Immigration and H-1B Policies
Subbing in for Glenn Greenwald to host his show System Update.
I'm guest hosting Glenn Greenwald's show this week. Our latest episode exploring guest worker programs and the business of mass immigration.
I spoke to Professor Ron Hira on the Democratic Party’s retreat from core working class issues and its use of identity politics to excuse outsourcing. We also examine President Trump’s shifting promises on the controversial H-1B visa program, the tech industry lobbying machine behind guest worker programs, and much more.
To view the show please see the following link.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Good show (although I could barely hear you! I had to listen through headphones).
I am so sick of Trump betraying the working class. He campaigned on remembering the "forgotten man," and here he is stabbing us in the back again with more visas for foreigners.
He's placating his donor class, and ignoring his voters.
If he doesn't focus more on the economy, his party will lose in the mid-terms.
I didn't vote for Trump in order to watch him bomb Venezuelan drug boats, or ISIS in Somalia, or nuclear facilities in Iran.
Is there a way to watch apart from Rumble? I have low tolerance for advertising and will not pay anyone to block it. Same story with YouTube. Interruption of focus is destructive, and the ads the algorithms dish up is insulting. Someone should do a story on that. Very sorry to miss this one, but I stand my ground.