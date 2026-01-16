Delegate Stacey Plaskett, the sole representative of the Virgin Islands in Congress, is exploring a bid this year to run for governor of the island territory.



Plaskett met this week with close campaign supporters to discuss her plans, according to a source in the territory. At the meeting, she stated that Senator Milton Potter, the president of the V.I. Legislature, would be her running mate.



The role of governor would grant Plaskett—a close associate of the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein—considerable control over many of his secret files that remain shrouded from public view.



That is because the Virgin Islands is one of a handful of states and territories in which the attorney general is appointed by the governor rather than elected by voters.



Albert Bryan, the current V.I. governor, used his control of the office to dismiss the only attorney general who had pursued aggressive investigations into Epstein’s criminal enterprise on the island.



Plaskett’s ties to Epstein run deep and extend over many years, as we have previously reported. Plaskett worked in the local V.I. economic development agency during the same period the office granted over $300 million in fraudulent tax credits to Epstein’s business interests. Plaskett then went on to work directly for Erika Kellerhals, a lawyer who served as Epstein’s attorney and political fixer.



Court documents show that Epstein helped elevate Plaskett from obscurity and raised cash for her to clinch her 2014 bid for Congress. Cecil de Jongh, a close aide to Epstein, noted via email that, “we have a friend in Stacey.” The race, which Plaskett won by only 737 votes, was one of the closest in V.I. history.



While in office, Plaskett worked quietly with the convicted pedophile. In 2018, she traveled to Epstein’s opulent Manhattan mansion to solicit funds from him for the DCCC, the House Democrats’ campaign arm.

Last November, the Washington Post generated national headlines by revealing that Epstein texted Plaskett to suggest questions during a 2019 committee hearing. The timestamps from the hearing video and text messages align perfectly, showing that Epstein seeded Plaskett with questions that were repeated nearly verbatim.